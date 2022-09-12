It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) stock

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) closed the day trading at 167.39 up 3.68% from the previous closing price of $161.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+5.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1335543 shares were traded. BILL reached its highest trading level at $169.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $163.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BILL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On May 20, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $140.

On April 05, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $284.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 05, 2022, with a $284 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Rettig John R. sold 9,453 shares for $148.22 per share. The transaction valued at 1,401,120 led to the insider holds 24,625 shares of the business.

Aji Rajesh A. sold 2,952 shares of BILL for $485,658 on Aug 29. The CLO & CCO now owns 4,829 shares after completing the transaction at $164.52 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Lacerte Rene A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 6,537 shares for $164.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,073,552 and left with 82,474 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 26.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BILL has reached a high of $348.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 143.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.78.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BILL traded about 1.82M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BILL traded about 1.74M shares per day. A total of 104.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.75M. Shares short for BILL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.98, compared to 6.9M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.09% and a Short% of Float of 6.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.12 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.34 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.36. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $-0.83.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $183.17M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $184.7M to a low estimate of $182.27M. As of the current estimate, Bill.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $78.27M, an estimated increase of 134.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $186.83M, an increase of 60.50% less than the figure of $134.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $205M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $157.4M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BILL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $625M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $622.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $623.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $238.26M, up 161.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $878.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $995M and the low estimate is $795M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.