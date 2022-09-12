It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) closed the day trading at 10.33 down -2.09% from the previous closing price of $10.55. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1449880 shares were traded. NERV reached its highest trading level at $11.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.20.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NERV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.70 and its Current Ratio is at 14.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $10 from $20 previously.

On May 14, 2020, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Chardan Capital Markets reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on October 02, 2019, and also maintained the target price at $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 01 when Kupfer David sold 55,635 shares for $0.88 per share. The transaction valued at 48,959 led to the insider holds 163,553 shares of the business.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NERV has reached a high of $16.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.51.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 5.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.16M. Insiders hold about 3.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.00% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.52 and a low estimate of $-1.84, while EPS last year was $-2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.79, with high estimates of $-1.6 and low estimates of $-2.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-6.56 and $-8.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-7.33. EPS for the following year is $-6.92, with 2 analysts recommending between $-6 and $-7.84.