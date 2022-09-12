It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Robinhood Markets Inc. (HOOD) stock

Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) closed the day trading at 10.60 up 4.95% from the previous closing price of $10.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15622034 shares were traded. HOOD reached its highest trading level at $10.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.30.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HOOD, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 27, 2022, Goldman Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Sell and also lowered its target price recommendation from $11.50 to $9.50.

Atlantic Equities Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on June 15, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $5.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr sold 27,181 shares for $10.11 per share. The transaction valued at 274,841 led to the insider holds 211,567 shares of the business.

Warnick Jason sold 20,000 shares of HOOD for $213,414 on Aug 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 415,084 shares after completing the transaction at $10.67 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Gallagher Daniel Martin Jr, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 110,000 shares for $10.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,180,069 and left with 228,748 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.32.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOOD has reached a high of $47.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.36.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HOOD traded about 14.44M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HOOD traded about 8.98M shares per day. A total of 874.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 563.37M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HOOD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 45.09M with a Short Ratio of 2.73, compared to 56.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 8.11%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.22 and low estimates of $-0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.14 and $-1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.49. EPS for the following year is $-0.94, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.55 and $-1.55.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $323.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $409.1M to a low estimate of $287.2M. As of the current estimate, Robinhood Markets Inc.’s year-ago sales were $521.84M, an estimated decrease of -38.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOOD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.88B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.82B, down -19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.99B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.