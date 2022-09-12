It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Traeger Inc. (COOK) stock

The closing price of Traeger Inc. (NYSE: COOK) was 3.32 for the day, up 7.79% from the previous closing price of $3.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1526914 shares were traded. COOK reached its highest trading level at $3.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COOK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, Robert W. Baird Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $4.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 26, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $9 to $4.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when ANDRUS JEREMY bought 58,221 shares for $2.98 per share. The transaction valued at 173,691 led to the insider holds 8,974,721 shares of the business.

ANDRUS JEREMY bought 10,423 shares of COOK for $29,236 on Sep 07. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,916,500 shares after completing the transaction at $2.80 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Blosil Dominic, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 27,476 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider received 107,706 and left with 788,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COOK has reached a high of $25.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5038, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.2712.

Shares Statistics:

COOK traded an average of 1.13M shares per day over the past three months and 1.21M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.89M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for COOK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.99M with a Short Ratio of 5.43, compared to 7.82M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 22.01%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.26 and $-0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.32, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.14.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $241.94M to a low estimate of $186.93M. As of the current estimate, Traeger Inc.’s year-ago sales were $211M, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $171.15M, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $185M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COOK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $836M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $750.14M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $802.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $785.54M, up 2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $901.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $997M and the low estimate is $827.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.