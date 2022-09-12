RGTI (Rigetti Computing Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) closed at 2.42 in the last session, up 0.83% from day before closing price of $2.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1914136 shares were traded. RGTI reached its highest trading level at $2.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3450.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RGTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.10 and its Current Ratio is at 17.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on August 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 08, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when Rigetti Chad sold 116,800 shares for $4.01 per share. The transaction valued at 468,368 led to the insider holds 9,547,136 shares of the business.

Sereda Brian J sold 30,820 shares of RGTI for $123,588 on Aug 29. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,033,545 shares after completing the transaction at $4.01 per share. On Aug 29, another insider, Danis Richard, who serves as the General Counsel and Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 6,392 shares for $4.01 each. As a result, the insider received 25,632 and left with 495,480 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RGTI has reached a high of $12.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2491, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.1904.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RGTI traded on average about 912.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 114.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.97M. Insiders hold about 12.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.50% stake in the company. Shares short for RGTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.17M with a Short Ratio of 3.51, compared to 1.74M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

