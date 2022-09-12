The name agilon health inc. (AGL) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) closed at 23.48 up 1.56% from its previous closing price of $23.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1769242 shares were traded. AGL reached its highest trading level at $23.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of agilon health inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 30, 2022, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on March 30, 2022, with a $32 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Kornitzer Benjamin sold 5,396 shares for $20.90 per share. The transaction valued at 112,775 led to the insider holds 10,853 shares of the business.

Kornitzer Benjamin sold 5,396 shares of AGL for $110,553 on Aug 23. The Chief Med. & Quality Officer now owns 10,853 shares after completing the transaction at $20.49 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, CD&R Investment Associates IX, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 11,337,500 shares for $24.35 each. As a result, the insider received 276,068,125 and left with 194,611,308 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGL has reached a high of $33.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.78.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AGL has traded an average of 2.25M shares per day and 2.11M over the past ten days. A total of 407.34M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 406.37M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.82% stake in the company. Shares short for AGL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.16M with a Short Ratio of 8.41, compared to 20.03M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.71% and a Short% of Float of 12.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $-0.05, while EPS last year was $-0.79. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.03, with high estimates of $-0.01 and low estimates of $-0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.02 and $-0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.13. EPS for the following year is $0.08, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $647.98M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $652.2M to a low estimate of $645M. As of the current estimate, agilon health inc.’s year-ago sales were $498.96M, an estimated increase of 29.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.83B, up 40.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.93B and the low estimate is $3.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.