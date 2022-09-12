There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (FFIE) can be one of them

The closing price of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) was 1.11 for the day, up 21.63% from the previous closing price of $0.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1974 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58037366 shares were traded. FFIE reached its highest trading level at $1.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FFIE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $10.

On August 17, 2021, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $17 target price.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FFIE has reached a high of $11.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9693, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9588.

Shares Statistics:

FFIE traded an average of 18.52M shares per day over the past three months and 29.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 322.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.44M. Insiders hold about 61.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FFIE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 23.66M with a Short Ratio of 1.07, compared to 22.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.83% and a Short% of Float of 49.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.38, with high estimates of $-0.38 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $-2.08, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.46 and $-2.71.