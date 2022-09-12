There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) can be one of them

The closing price of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) was 0.17 for the day, up 15.48% from the previous closing price of $0.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0226 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4845632 shares were traded. KTRA reached its highest trading level at $0.1834 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1427.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of KTRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Hoffman Robert E. bought 55,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 25,795 led to the insider holds 55,000 shares of the business.

Praill Anthony Scott bought 28,700 shares of KTRA for $19,430 on Dec 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 37,186 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Zarrabian Saiid, who serves as the Head of Strategic Partnerships of the company, bought 38,109 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,298 and bolstered with 55,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTRA has reached a high of $1.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1976, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3383.

Shares Statistics:

KTRA traded an average of 3.43M shares per day over the past three months and 1.59M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.29M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KTRA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 384.51k with a Short Ratio of 0.38, compared to 425.54k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.59% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.03 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $-0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.51 and $-0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.51. EPS for the following year is $0.03, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $0.03.