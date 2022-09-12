There is a good chance Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $48.28 in the most recent trading day, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) closed at 49.56, up 2.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2480311 shares were traded. ASO reached its highest trading level at $49.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.88.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ASO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Loop Capital on September 09, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On August 15, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $50.

On May 11, 2022, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $53.Truist initiated its Buy rating on May 11, 2022, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when RAFF BERYL bought 3 shares for $39.49 per share. The transaction valued at 113 led to the insider holds 1,503 shares of the business.

HICKS KEN C bought 20,000 shares of ASO for $778,200 on Jan 14. The Chairman, President and CEO now owns 440,820 shares after completing the transaction at $38.91 per share. On Jan 10, another insider, MARLEY BRIAN T, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $39.46 each. As a result, the insider paid 394,600 and bolstered with 45,801 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $51.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.02.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.83M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.25M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 79.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.87M. Shares short for ASO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.49M with a Short Ratio of 5.98, compared to 12.28M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.51% and a Short% of Float of 24.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.39 and a low estimate of $1.95, while EPS last year was $2.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.55, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.93 and $6.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.05. EPS for the following year is $7.64, with 11 analysts recommending between $9.32 and $6.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.23B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.77B, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.98B and the low estimate is $6.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.