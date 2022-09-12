There is a good chance Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) closed at 0.22 in the last session, up 1.28% from day before closing price of $0.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0028 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2729318 shares were traded. JAGX reached its highest trading level at $0.2250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2158.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JAGX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 11.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 07, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On July 11, 2017, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Lizak Carol R. bought 7,968 shares for $2.51 per share. The transaction valued at 20,000 led to the insider holds 7,968 shares of the business.

CONTE LISA A bought 7,968 shares of JAGX for $20,000 on Sep 13. The CEO and President now owns 8,003 shares after completing the transaction at $2.51 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAGX has reached a high of $3.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2768, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5699.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JAGX traded on average about 4.37M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.49M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.30% stake in the company. Shares short for JAGX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.24, compared to 4.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.14% and a Short% of Float of 6.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.94 and $-0.94 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.94. EPS for the following year is $-0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.67 and $-0.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.1M to a low estimate of $3.1M. As of the current estimate, Jaguar Health Inc.’s year-ago sales were $385k, an estimated increase of 705.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4M, an increase of 52.10% less than the figure of $705.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.33M, up 467.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $45M and the low estimate is $45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.