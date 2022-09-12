There is a good chance Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $25.32 in the most recent trading day, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) closed at 27.00, up 6.64%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1600163 shares were traded. RVLV reached its highest trading level at $27.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RVLV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 111.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on August 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $20 from $30 previously.

On August 04, 2022, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59 to $23.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on July 26, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $22.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 when Mente Michael sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 per share. The transaction valued at 3,496,524 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Karanikolas Michael sold 66,211 shares of RVLV for $3,496,524 on Apr 07. The CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $52.81 per share. On Apr 07, another insider, MMMK Development, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 66,211 shares for $52.81 each. As a result, the insider received 3,496,524 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Revolve’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.79, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVLV has reached a high of $89.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.42.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.71M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 73.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.47M. Shares short for RVLV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.73M with a Short Ratio of 7.51, compared to 5.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.28% and a Short% of Float of 28.14%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.35 and $1.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 18 analysts recommending between $1.82 and $1.4.

Revenue Estimates

18 analysts predict $293.13M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $306.42M to a low estimate of $271.52M. As of the current estimate, Revolve Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $228.61M, an estimated increase of 28.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 18 analysts are estimating revenue of $281.22M, an increase of 15.20% less than the figure of $28.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $295M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $250.03M.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $891.39M, up 26.70% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.13B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.