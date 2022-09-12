There is a good chance SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) closed at 14.22 in the last session, up 1.50% from day before closing price of $14.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1083755 shares were traded. SSRM reached its highest trading level at $14.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.09.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SSRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 7.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Farnsworth Russell sold 668 shares for $13.88 per share. The transaction valued at 9,272 led to the insider holds 10,474 shares of the business.

Beckman Steward John sold 5,400 shares of SSRM for $86,454 on Aug 10. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 146,255 shares after completing the transaction at $16.01 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Beckman Steward John, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 5,400 shares for $16.28 each. As a result, the insider received 87,912 and left with 151,655 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SSR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSRM has reached a high of $24.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SSRM traded on average about 2.56M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.6M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 212.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.45M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SSRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 8.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 5.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.51%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SSRM is 0.28, which was 0.15 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.15, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.33 and $1.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $297.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $325M to a low estimate of $269.7M. As of the current estimate, SSR Mining Inc.’s year-ago sales were $376.95M, an estimated decrease of -21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $379.24M, an increase of 17.50% over than the figure of $-21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $379.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $379.24M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.43B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.47B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.