There Is Still Room For Express Inc. (EXPR) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Express Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) was 1.35 for the day, up 5.47% from the previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3151968 shares were traded. EXPR reached its highest trading level at $1.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3000.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EXPR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on May 11, 2018, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On November 30, 2017, B. Riley FBR Inc. reiterated its Neutral rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $9.

Wolfe Research reiterated its Peer Perform rating for the stock on June 02, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $10 to $6.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Express’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXPR has reached a high of $5.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8654, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9842.

Shares Statistics:

EXPR traded an average of 2.85M shares per day over the past three months and 3.23M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.31M. Insiders hold about 4.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EXPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.74, compared to 3.81M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.14% and a Short% of Float of 8.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.35, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.87B, up 8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.1B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.14B and the low estimate is $2.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.