There Is Still Room For Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) closed the day trading at 14.49 up 4.02% from the previous closing price of $13.93. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1129321 shares were traded. PRMW reached its highest trading level at $14.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.00.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PRMW, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.01. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 08, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $21.

On September 22, 2020, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on September 22, 2020, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when STANBROOK STEVEN P bought 13,358 shares for $13.09 per share. The transaction valued at 174,789 led to the insider holds 86,533 shares of the business.

Harrington Thomas bought 39,000 shares of PRMW for $509,691 on Sep 01. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 324,053 shares after completing the transaction at $13.07 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Wells Jay, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $13.81 each. As a result, the insider paid 138,100 and bolstered with 215,871 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.03 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRMW has reached a high of $20.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.83.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PRMW traded about 990.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PRMW traded about 807.1k shares per day. A total of 161.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 155.59M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRMW as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.5M with a Short Ratio of 3.54, compared to 2.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.24%.

Dividends & Splits

PRMW’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.12, while EPS last year was $0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.74 and $0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.76, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.52.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $549.56M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $555M to a low estimate of $545M. As of the current estimate, Primo Water Corporation’s year-ago sales were $504.31M, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $560.45M, an increase of 1.80% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $575M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $545.9M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PRMW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.16B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.07B, up 4.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.