There Is Still Room For Roblox Corporation (RBLX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) was 45.53 for the day, up 8.77% from the previous closing price of $41.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23354317 shares were traded. RBLX reached its highest trading level at $45.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.66.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RBLX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $36 to $29.

Goldman Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on June 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Donato Craig sold 7,713 shares for $41.60 per share. The transaction valued at 320,861 led to the insider holds 1,174,941 shares of the business.

Baszucki David sold 550,000 shares of RBLX for $22,775,885 on Aug 23. The President & CEO now owns 1 shares after completing the transaction at $41.41 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Baszucki David, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 100,000 shares for $41.41 each. As a result, the insider received 4,141,070 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 49.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBLX has reached a high of $141.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.32.

Shares Statistics:

RBLX traded an average of 25.61M shares per day over the past three months and 15.3M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 593.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 469.54M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RBLX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 34.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.27, compared to 42.52M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.74% and a Short% of Float of 9.40%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.11 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.32 and $-1.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.01. EPS for the following year is $-1.13, with 14 analysts recommending between $-0.04 and $-1.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RBLX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.71B and the low estimate is $2.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.