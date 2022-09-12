There Is Still Room For TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) was 1.02 for the day, up 0.99% from the previous closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1116766 shares were traded. TMC reached its highest trading level at $1.0600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9900.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TMC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on November 24, 2021, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On November 12, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Karkar Andrei bought 6,250,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 5,000,000 led to the insider holds 51,955,976 shares of the business.

Barron Gerard bought 103,680 shares of TMC for $99,999 on Aug 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 15,420,489 shares after completing the transaction at $0.96 per share. On Jun 29, another insider, Barron Gerard, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 25,000 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,250 and bolstered with 15,316,809 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TMC has reached a high of $15.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9279, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5701.

Shares Statistics:

TMC traded an average of 1.83M shares per day over the past three months and 4.27M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 227.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.09M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TMC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.99, compared to 3.77M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.23%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.09, with high estimates of $-0.09 and low estimates of $-0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.38. EPS for the following year is $-0.28, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.28 and $-0.28.