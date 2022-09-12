There Is Still Room For Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) closed the day trading at 29.83 up 5.78% from the previous closing price of $28.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1030338 shares were traded. VRNS reached its highest trading level at $29.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.40.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VRNS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 27, 2022, Morgan Stanley Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $35.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on April 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $46 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Segev Ofer sold 1,500 shares for $31.48 per share. The transaction valued at 47,216 led to the insider holds 75,410 shares of the business.

Gottlieb Dov sold 8,907 shares of VRNS for $294,554 on Jun 02. The VP and General Counsel now owns 161,722 shares after completing the transaction at $33.07 per share. On May 09, another insider, Kess Avrohom J., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,400 shares for $29.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 71,880 and bolstered with 8,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has reached a high of $72.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.02.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VRNS traded about 1.16M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VRNS traded about 1.04M shares per day. A total of 109.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.03M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.30% stake in the company. Shares short for VRNS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.96, compared to 3.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 3.49%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 17 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRNS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $491M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $485M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $487.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $390.13M, up 25.00% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $592.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $606.38M and the low estimate is $572.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.