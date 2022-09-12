There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Lemonade Inc. (LMND).

In the latest session, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) closed at 25.50 up 4.90% from its previous closing price of $24.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1073378 shares were traded. LMND reached its highest trading level at $25.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.46.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Lemonade Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $20 from $24 previously.

On November 19, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $49.

On August 17, 2021, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $53.Wolfe Research initiated its Underperform rating on August 17, 2021, with a $53 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Eisenberg Michael A sold 7,500 shares for $21.61 per share. The transaction valued at 162,056 led to the insider holds 106,670 shares of the business.

Eisenberg Michael A sold 5,000 shares of LMND for $101,600 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 114,170 shares after completing the transaction at $20.32 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Peters John Sheldon, who serves as the Chief Insurance Officer of the company, sold 10,537 shares for $33.05 each. As a result, the insider received 348,248 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMND has reached a high of $79.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.06.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LMND has traded an average of 1.31M shares per day and 1.1M over the past ten days. A total of 61.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LMND as of Jul 14, 2022 were 12.99M with a Short Ratio of 9.62, compared to 12.66M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.03% and a Short% of Float of 32.49%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.15 and a low estimate of $-1.43, while EPS last year was $-0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.49, with high estimates of $-1.35 and low estimates of $-1.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.87 and $-6.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.46. EPS for the following year is $-5.23, with 10 analysts recommending between $-4.09 and $-5.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $47.7M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $49.31M to a low estimate of $46.2M. As of the current estimate, Lemonade Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.8M, an estimated increase of 78.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $56.97M, an increase of 59.60% less than the figure of $78.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.86M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMND’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $234.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $202.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $213.41M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.4M, up 66.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $328.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $353.6M and the low estimate is $293.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 54.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.