There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Denison Mines Corp. (DNN)

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10396706 shares were traded. DNN reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DNN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Denison’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 27.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 65.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DNN has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1648, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3213.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DNN traded about 6.49M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DNN traded about 11.86M shares per day. A total of 817.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 810.21M. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DNN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 46M with a Short Ratio of 7.09, compared to 44.68M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $-0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.02 and $-0.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.62M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.48M, down -41.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.39M and the low estimate is $9.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.