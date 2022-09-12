There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding GitLab Inc. (GTLB)

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ: GTLB) closed the day trading at 57.98 up 4.88% from the previous closing price of $55.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1649239 shares were traded. GTLB reached its highest trading level at $58.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GTLB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 07, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $70.

Goldman Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 27, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $69 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 25 when Hartenbaum Howard sold 18,453 shares for $64.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,192,660 led to the insider holds 150,000 shares of the business.

August Capital Management VII, sold 38,830 shares of GTLB for $2,518,729 on Aug 17. The 10% Owner now owns 110,907 shares after completing the transaction at $64.87 per share. On Aug 16, another insider, August Capital Management VII, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 61,170 shares for $67.07 each. As a result, the insider received 4,102,476 and left with 149,737 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 24.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTLB has reached a high of $137.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.74.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 147.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.05M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.00% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.24, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.66 and $-0.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.87. EPS for the following year is $-0.76, with 11 analysts recommending between $-0.66 and $-0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTLB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $415.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $403M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $252.65M, up 59.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $566.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $619.85M and the low estimate is $545.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 40.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.