This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Altimmune Inc. (ALT)

As of close of business last night, Altimmune Inc.’s stock clocked out at 19.98, up 3.36% from its previous closing price of $19.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1220422 shares were traded. ALT reached its highest trading level at $20.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ALT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.10 and its Current Ratio is at 14.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 02, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.

On February 11, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $36.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on February 11, 2021, with a $36 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 31 when Garg Vipin K sold 20,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 400,322 led to the insider holds 236,797 shares of the business.

Garg Vipin K sold 15,000 shares of ALT for $225,890 on Aug 12. The President and CEO now owns 259,804 shares after completing the transaction at $15.06 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Roberts M Scot, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 10,182 shares for $12.00 each. As a result, the insider received 122,184 and left with 8,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 270.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALT has reached a high of $23.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ALT traded 1.91M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.6M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 47.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.72M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ALT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.4M with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 6.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.18% and a Short% of Float of 11.46%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.43 and a low estimate of $-0.56, while EPS last year was $-0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.79 and $-2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.96. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.6 and $-3.99.