This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Asana Inc. (ASAN)

As of close of business last night, Asana Inc.’s stock clocked out at 24.66, up 3.79% from its previous closing price of $23.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.90 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9705685 shares were traded. ASAN reached its highest trading level at $25.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.05.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASAN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

On July 19, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Sector Perform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $21 to $13.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on March 10, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $32.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Moskovitz Dustin A. bought 19,273,127 shares for $18.16 per share. The transaction valued at 349,999,986 led to the insider holds 39,112,803 shares of the business.

Wan Tim M sold 3,203 shares of ASAN for $58,295 on Jun 22. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 609,276 shares after completing the transaction at $18.20 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, LACEY ELEANOR B, who serves as the GC, Corporate Secretary of the company, sold 1,249 shares for $18.20 each. As a result, the insider received 22,732 and left with 170,629 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 51.37.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASAN has reached a high of $145.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.86.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASAN traded 3.42M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.58M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.80M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ASAN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.29M with a Short Ratio of 3.84, compared to 13.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.98% and a Short% of Float of 17.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.4, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.33, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.27 and $-1.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.31. EPS for the following year is $-1.1, with 12 analysts recommending between $-0.77 and $-1.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASAN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $540.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $521.88M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $537.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $378.44M, up 42.00% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $703.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $731.93M and the low estimate is $626.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.