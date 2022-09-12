This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD)

In the latest session, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) closed at 5.05 up 3.06% from its previous closing price of $4.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1608774 shares were traded. BKD reached its highest trading level at $5.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.94.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 11, 2021, Barclays Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $12.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on December 02, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $4.50.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when BAIER LUCINDA M sold 73,991 shares for $6.76 per share. The transaction valued at 499,876 led to the insider holds 1,717,661 shares of the business.

HICKS GEORGE T sold 700 shares of BKD for $4,214 on Dec 03. The EVP & Treasurer now owns 248,976 shares after completing the transaction at $6.02 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, HICKS GEORGE T, who serves as the EVP & Treasurer of the company, sold 24,664 shares for $6.00 each. As a result, the insider received 148,019 and left with 249,676 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKD has reached a high of $7.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.62.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BKD has traded an average of 1.58M shares per day and 1.45M over the past ten days. A total of 186.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 181.88M. Insiders hold about 2.63% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.06% stake in the company. Shares short for BKD as of Jul 14, 2022 were 10.65M with a Short Ratio of 6.15, compared to 9.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.69% and a Short% of Float of 6.63%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.37 and a low estimate of $-0.41, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.29, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.41 and $-1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.46. EPS for the following year is $-1.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.93 and $-1.27.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $685.5M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $689.91M to a low estimate of $678.87M. As of the current estimate, Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s year-ago sales were $747.79M, an estimated decrease of -8.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $713.85M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $-8.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $751.93M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $698.75M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.76B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.08B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.