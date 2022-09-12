Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)

The closing price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) was 80.87 for the day, up 10.66% from the previous closing price of $73.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+7.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15344049 shares were traded. COIN reached its highest trading level at $81.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.15.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2022, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $80.

Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its Mkt Perform to Underperform on August 10, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $45.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 07 when Lutke Tobias bought 5,894 shares for $62.00 per share. The transaction valued at 365,428 led to the insider holds 50,101 shares of the business.

Lutke Tobias bought 5,577 shares of COIN for $378,957 on Aug 30. The Director now owns 44,207 shares after completing the transaction at $67.95 per share. On Aug 24, another insider, Jones Jennifer N., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 2,177 shares for $72.00 each. As a result, the insider received 156,744 and left with 27,417 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $368.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 143.92.

Shares Statistics:

COIN traded an average of 14.49M shares per day over the past three months and 8.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 173.59M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.70% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.06M with a Short Ratio of 1.79, compared to 31.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.89% and a Short% of Float of 21.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.44 and a low estimate of $-4.87, while EPS last year was $6.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.99, with high estimates of $-1.13 and low estimates of $-3.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.9 and $-12.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-7.76. EPS for the following year is $-3.77, with 21 analysts recommending between $4.95 and $-8.32.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.11B to a low estimate of $547M. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated decrease of -53.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.84B, down -50.10% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.69B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.06B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.