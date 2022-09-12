Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Dave Inc. (DAVE)

The closing price of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ: DAVE) was 0.49 for the day, up 1.35% from the previous closing price of $0.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0065 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1295844 shares were traded. DAVE reached its highest trading level at $0.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DAVE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on April 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Beilman Kyle sold 31,651 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 14,876 led to the insider holds 4,238,059 shares of the business.

Beilman Kyle sold 122,717 shares of DAVE for $72,403 on Aug 18. The CFO and Secretary now owns 4,269,710 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Section 32 Fund 1, LP, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,094,168 shares for $0.60 each. As a result, the insider received 1,266,972 and left with 93,305,022 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVE has reached a high of $15.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.46.

Shares Statistics:

A total of 371.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 197.97M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.80% stake in the company.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.06, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.29. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.24 and $-0.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $203.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $203.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $153.01M, up 32.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $260.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $260.86M and the low estimate is $260.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.