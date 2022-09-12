Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE: XPRO) closed the day trading at 14.16 up 2.24% from the previous closing price of $13.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2989580 shares were traded. XPRO reached its highest trading level at $14.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XPRO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Mosing D. Keith sold 25,000 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 399,920 led to the insider holds 491,474 shares of the business.

Mosing D. Keith sold 35,000 shares of XPRO for $559,888 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 705,337 shares after completing the transaction at $16.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPRO has reached a high of $21.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.18.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XPRO traded about 580.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XPRO traded about 994.86k shares per day. A total of 109.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 100.18M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XPRO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.00, compared to 2.67M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.43% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.04, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.14, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.05 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $296.57M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $309M to a low estimate of $275.8M. As of the current estimate, Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s year-ago sales were $107.84M, an estimated increase of 175.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $315.77M, an increase of 181.20% over than the figure of $175.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $325M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $305.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $825.76M, up 53.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.32B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.43B and the low estimate is $1.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.