UBX (Unity Biotechnology Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s stock clocked out at 0.51, up 4.06% from its previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0201 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2161146 shares were traded. UBX reached its highest trading level at $0.5250 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5010.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UBX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 10, 2021, Mizuho Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $5 to $7.

Citigroup Upgraded its Sell to Buy on June 28, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Ghosh Anirvan sold 10,446 shares for $0.67 per share. The transaction valued at 6,999 led to the insider holds 996,916 shares of the business.

Dananberg Jamie sold 4,398 shares of UBX for $2,595 on Jun 27. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 672,136 shares after completing the transaction at $0.59 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, Ghosh Anirvan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 12,149 shares for $0.59 each. As a result, the insider received 7,168 and left with 1,007,362 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBX has reached a high of $3.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0106.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UBX traded 3.76M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.74M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 132.01M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.80% stake in the company. Shares short for UBX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 223.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 393.82k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.32% and a Short% of Float of 0.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.32, while EPS last year was $-0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.27, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.97 and $-1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.1. EPS for the following year is $-1.2, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.95 and $-1.64.