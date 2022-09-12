Update from Agrify Corporation (AGFY): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) was 0.64 for the day, down -0.30% from the previous closing price of $0.64. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0019 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1168141 shares were traded. AGFY reached its highest trading level at $0.7240 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6320.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AGFY’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.71 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2021, Alliance Global Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On July 23, 2021, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 20 when Chang Raymond Nobu bought 5,000 shares for $2.50 per share. The transaction valued at 12,500 led to the insider holds 15,000 shares of the business.

Chang Raymond Nobu bought 10,000 shares of AGFY for $26,100 on May 16. The CEO and Chairman now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $2.61 per share. On May 13, another insider, Chang Raymond Nobu, who serves as the CEO and Chairman of the company, bought 34,600 shares for $2.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,984 and bolstered with 538,454 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGFY has reached a high of $26.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3472, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9420.

Shares Statistics:

AGFY traded an average of 462.69K shares per day over the past three months and 504.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.00% stake in the company. Shares short for AGFY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.01M with a Short Ratio of 6.59, compared to 2.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 11.34% and a Short% of Float of 11.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.2 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.89 and $-1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.05. EPS for the following year is $-0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.09 and $-0.46.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGFY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $137.26M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.86M, up 133.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $197.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $208.3M and the low estimate is $190.02M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.