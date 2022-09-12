Update from Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG): A steady trajectory

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) closed the day trading at 17.96 up 2.39% from the previous closing price of $17.54. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1258621 shares were traded. PHG reached its highest trading level at $18.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.93.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PHG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.42 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.46.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Koninklijke’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 41.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has reached a high of $48.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.82.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PHG traded about 1.94M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PHG traded about 2.36M shares per day. A total of 884.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 873.34M. Shares short for PHG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.76M with a Short Ratio of 1.98, compared to 2.04M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

PHG’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.91, up from 0.85 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.40%. The current Payout Ratio is 28.10% for PHG, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.87 and $0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.84, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.47 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PHG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.28B, down -9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $19.63B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.84B and the low estimate is $19.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.