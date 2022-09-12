Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Vertex Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) closed the day trading at 8.69 up 3.45% from the previous closing price of $8.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2572031 shares were traded. VTNR reached its highest trading level at $8.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.43.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VTNR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 08, 2022, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $18.

On December 01, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $13.Credit Suisse initiated its Outperform rating on December 01, 2021, with a $13 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 20 when Cowart Benjamin P sold 71,132 shares for $11.33 per share. The transaction valued at 805,926 led to the insider holds 476,252 shares of the business.

Cowart Benjamin P sold 71,133 shares of VTNR for $738,361 on Jul 12. The CEO and President now owns 547,384 shares after completing the transaction at $10.38 per share. On Jun 03, another insider, Phillips David L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 99,621 shares for $16.33 each. As a result, the insider received 1,626,811 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VTNR has reached a high of $18.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.61.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VTNR traded about 4.45M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VTNR traded about 3.06M shares per day. A total of 67.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.74M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.90% stake in the company. Shares short for VTNR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 14.91M with a Short Ratio of 4.07, compared to 9.83M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.75% and a Short% of Float of 22.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $-0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.05, with high estimates of $1.32 and low estimates of $0.77.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.21 and $2.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.13. EPS for the following year is $3.74, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.58 and $2.43.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $984.52M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.27B to a low estimate of $505.83M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.19M, an estimated increase of 1,410.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $961.55M, an increase of 3,218.70% over than the figure of $1,410.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $511.06M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $115.78M, up 2,432.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.88B and the low estimate is $2.58B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 37.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.