Which analyst expects B2Gold Corp. (BTG) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, B2Gold Corp.’s stock clocked out at 3.49, up 1.75% from its previous closing price of $3.43. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10497045 shares were traded. BTG reached its highest trading level at $3.4900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4300.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BTG’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, B2Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.18. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BTG has reached a high of $5.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.3282, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8720.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BTG traded 12.43M shares on average per day over the past three months and 11.44M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.05B. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.64% stake in the company. Shares short for BTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.82M with a Short Ratio of 0.55, compared to 3.47M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.11, BTG has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.56%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.37. EPS for the following year is $0.38, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $382.67M. It ranges from a high estimate of $384M to a low estimate of $382M. As of the current estimate, B2Gold Corp.’s year-ago sales were $362.99M, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $496.41M, a decrease of -2.50% less than the figure of $5.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $496.41M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $496.41M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.94B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.76B, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.