Which analyst expects Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, Relay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 29.01, down -7.52% from its previous closing price of $31.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1174349 shares were traded. RLAY reached its highest trading level at $31.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RLAY’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 19.50 and its Current Ratio is at 19.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on September 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

On June 06, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $13.

On February 01, 2022, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on February 01, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Murcko Mark sold 25,000 shares for $29.95 per share. The transaction valued at 748,750 led to the insider holds 996,952 shares of the business.

Catinazzo Thomas sold 26,257 shares of RLAY for $787,710 on Sep 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 52,218 shares after completing the transaction at $30.00 per share. On Sep 08, another insider, Bergstrom Donald A, who serves as the President, R&D of the company, sold 25,000 shares for $30.00 each. As a result, the insider received 750,000 and left with 89,659 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1708.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RLAY has reached a high of $38.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RLAY traded 1.16M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.47M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 108.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 106.14M. Shares short for RLAY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 19.02M with a Short Ratio of 15.84, compared to 18.36M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.50% and a Short% of Float of 30.77%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.52 and a low estimate of $-0.77, while EPS last year was $-2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.67, with high estimates of $-0.59 and low estimates of $-0.82.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.22 and $-3.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.52. EPS for the following year is $-2.86, with 8 analysts recommending between $-1.58 and $-4.01.