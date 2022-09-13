A correction may be in store for Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) shares?

As of close of business last night, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 29.12, up 3.63% from its previous closing price of $28.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1362988 shares were traded. FATE reached its highest trading level at $29.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.49.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FATE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $50 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 18 when Dulac Edward J III sold 5,135 shares for $29.81 per share. The transaction valued at 153,051 led to the insider holds 136,801 shares of the business.

Wolchko J Scott sold 6,246 shares of FATE for $200,356 on Jul 22. The President and CEO now owns 431,546 shares after completing the transaction at $32.08 per share. On Jul 21, another insider, Wolchko J Scott, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $32.88 each. As a result, the insider received 986,361 and left with 431,546 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 41.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FATE has reached a high of $72.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.45.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FATE traded 1.49M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 96.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 95.46M. Shares short for FATE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 21.22M with a Short Ratio of 13.34, compared to 20.6M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.96% and a Short% of Float of 29.42%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.65 and a low estimate of $-1, while EPS last year was $-0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.86, with high estimates of $-0.65 and low estimates of $-1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.57 and $-4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.26. EPS for the following year is $-3.72, with 21 analysts recommending between $-2.67 and $-4.61.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FATE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.41M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $57.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.85M, up 2.10% from the average estimate.