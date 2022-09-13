A correction may be in store for SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) shares?

In the latest session, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) closed at 31.98 up 12.80% from its previous closing price of $28.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2592639 shares were traded. SWTX reached its highest trading level at $33.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.80 and its Current Ratio is at 9.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 19, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $101 from $87 previously.

On October 29, 2020, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $58 to $73.

On May 05, 2020, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $48.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on May 05, 2020, with a $48 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 09 when ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 69,568 shares for $37.47 per share. The transaction valued at 2,606,713 led to the insider holds 5,753,739 shares of the business.

ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC sold 205,000 shares of SWTX for $7,857,650 on Aug 08. The 10% Owner now owns 5,823,307 shares after completing the transaction at $38.33 per share. On Oct 20, another insider, Islam Saqib, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 10,083 shares for $58.67 each. As a result, the insider received 591,527 and left with 779,218 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SWTX has reached a high of $77.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SWTX has traded an average of 971.64K shares per day and 872.62k over the past ten days. A total of 49.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.48M. Shares short for SWTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 11.87M with a Short Ratio of 9.56, compared to 10.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 24.01% and a Short% of Float of 41.78%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.94 and a low estimate of $-1.28, while EPS last year was $-0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.2, with high estimates of $-1.03 and low estimates of $-1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.78 and $-5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.76. EPS for the following year is $-4.73, with 5 analysts recommending between $-4.18 and $-5.38.