A correction may be in store for Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) shares?

In the latest session, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) closed at 34.20 up 2.21% from its previous closing price of $33.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4442316 shares were traded. TDOC reached its highest trading level at $34.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Teladoc Health Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 25.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on September 07, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $35.

On August 17, 2022, Guggenheim Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $25.

On August 12, 2022, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on August 12, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when Geshuri Arnnon sold 4,098 shares for $34.27 per share. The transaction valued at 140,451 led to the insider holds 76,182 shares of the business.

Trencher Daniel sold 1,000 shares of TDOC for $37,500 on Aug 17. The SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY now owns 26,408 shares after completing the transaction at $37.50 per share. On Jul 18, another insider, Trencher Daniel, who serves as the SVP CORPORATE STRATEGY of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $41.12 each. As a result, the insider received 41,120 and left with 27,408 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDOC has reached a high of $156.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.54.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TDOC has traded an average of 5.29M shares per day and 4.03M over the past ten days. A total of 161.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TDOC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 33.3M with a Short Ratio of 5.99, compared to 36.65M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.66% and a Short% of Float of 23.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 18 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.34 and a low estimate of $-0.94, while EPS last year was $-0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.46, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-41.23 and $-44.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-42.89. EPS for the following year is $-1.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-3.16.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDOC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.03B, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.86B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.17B and the low estimate is $2.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.