A glimpse at Carnival Corporation & plc’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) closed at 9.45 up 1.94% from its previous closing price of $9.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1583513 shares were traded. CUK reached its highest trading level at $9.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.27.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought 100,000 shares for $11.76 per share. The transaction valued at 1,175,500 led to the insider holds 870,950 shares of the business.

PARKER SIR JOHN sold 7,048 shares of CUK for $125,548 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.81 per share. On Feb 15, another insider, Thamm Michael Olaf, who serves as the Group CEO – Costa Crociere of the company, sold 3,841 shares for $20.62 each. As a result, the insider received 79,195 and left with 205,465 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has reached a high of $24.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.48.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CUK has traded an average of 3.08M shares per day and 1.96M over the past ten days. A total of 1.14B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 248.04M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CUK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.79M with a Short Ratio of 1.61, compared to 5.32M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.36 and $-3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.36. EPS for the following year is $1.15, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.15 and $1.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $13.75B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $13.75B to a low estimate of $13.75B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $1.91B, an estimated increase of 620.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.75B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.75B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $13.75B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.91B, up 620.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.8B and the low estimate is $21.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.