A glimpse at Geron Corporation’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Geron Corporation’s stock clocked out at 2.78, up 4.91% from its previous closing price of $2.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3321945 shares were traded. GERN reached its highest trading level at $2.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6431.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GERN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.90 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 02, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 832.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $2.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1278, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4914.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GERN traded 3.69M shares on average per day over the past three months and 4.16M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 403.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 361.92M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 16.51M with a Short Ratio of 5.13, compared to 26.7M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.37% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.09 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.09 and a low estimate of $-0.1, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.1, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.34 and $-0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.39. EPS for the following year is $-0.39, with 5 analysts recommending between $-0.33 and $-0.49.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $110k. It ranges from a high estimate of $150k to a low estimate of $100k. As of the current estimate, Geron Corporation’s year-ago sales were $107k, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $110k, an increase of 37.50% over than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $150k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $100k.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $570k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $400k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $460k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39M, down -67.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.4M and the low estimate is $400k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 439.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.