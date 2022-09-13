A glimpse at Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at 7.48, down -4.10% from its previous closing price of $7.80. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1347746 shares were traded. MRSN reached its highest trading level at $7.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRSN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 30, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On March 31, 2021, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.Credit Suisse initiated its Neutral rating on March 31, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 17 when MISRA TUSHAR sold 1,879 shares for $7.10 per share. The transaction valued at 13,341 led to the insider holds 4,371 shares of the business.

Hack Andrew A. F. bought 14,760 shares of MRSN for $47,182 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 8,663,673 shares after completing the transaction at $3.20 per share. On May 31, another insider, Hack Andrew A. F., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 80,759 shares for $3.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 264,776 and bolstered with 8,648,913 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 118.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRSN has reached a high of $10.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRSN traded 1.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 865.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 97.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 96.04M. Insiders hold about 1.13% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.70% stake in the company. Shares short for MRSN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.77M with a Short Ratio of 2.35, compared to 6.01M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.96%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.47 and a low estimate of $-0.61, while EPS last year was $-0.59. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.52, with high estimates of $-0.45 and low estimates of $-0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.96 and $-2.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.98, with 7 analysts recommending between $-1.58 and $-2.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRSN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.04M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43k, up 19,830.20% from the average estimate.