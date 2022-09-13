A glimpse at Pan American Silver Corp.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) closed at 16.57 up 4.35% from its previous closing price of $15.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3241455 shares were traded. PAAS reached its highest trading level at $16.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.18.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Pan American Silver Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 521.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAAS has reached a high of $30.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PAAS has traded an average of 2.54M shares per day and 2.44M over the past ten days. A total of 210.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 210.27M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PAAS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.68M with a Short Ratio of 2.63, compared to 5.93M on Jun 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PAAS is 0.40, from 0.22 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.16%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.93.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.47 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.52 and low estimates of $0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.34 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $2.21, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.73 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $475.97M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $492.06M to a low estimate of $459M. As of the current estimate, Pan American Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $392.94M, an estimated increase of 21.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $491.63M, an increase of 14.20% less than the figure of $21.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $506M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $475.63M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.58B and the low estimate is $1.9B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.