A Stock You Should Be Looking At: HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

The price of HashiCorp Inc. (NASDAQ: HCP) closed at 32.56 in the last session, up 6.06% from day before closing price of $30.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1701068 shares were traded. HCP reached its highest trading level at $32.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.56.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HCP’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on April 12, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.

On January 04, 2022, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $100.

On January 03, 2022, Wolfe Research started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $105.Wolfe Research initiated its Outperform rating on January 03, 2022, with a $105 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when Dadgar Armon sold 17,909 shares for $29.13 per share. The transaction valued at 521,681 led to the insider holds 11,550 shares of the business.

St. Ledger Susan sold 5,728 shares of HCP for $177,768 on Jun 23. The Director now owns 11,498 shares after completing the transaction at $31.03 per share. On Jun 21, another insider, Sweeney Brandon, who serves as the Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 26,917 shares for $28.89 each. As a result, the insider received 777,753 and left with 31,268 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HCP has reached a high of $102.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.95.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HCP traded on average about 1.55M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.88M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 185.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.50% stake in the company. Shares short for HCP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 9.01M with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 8.44M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.89% and a Short% of Float of 30.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.34, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.05 and $-1.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.16. EPS for the following year is $-1.32, with 13 analysts recommending between $-1.05 and $-1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $432.17M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $422.53M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $428.29M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $320.77M, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $549.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $567M and the low estimate is $521.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.