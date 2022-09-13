A Stock You Should Be Looking At: International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

After closing at $18.69 in the most recent trading day, International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) closed at 19.56, up 4.65%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2071040 shares were traded. IGT reached its highest trading level at $19.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.87.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of IGT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.88 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 12, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $26 from $30 previously.

On December 17, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $43.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on November 17, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $33.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, International’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IGT has reached a high of $32.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.24.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 999.05k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 202.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 101.22M. Insiders hold about 49.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 49.60% stake in the company. Shares short for IGT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.39M with a Short Ratio of 2.52, compared to 6.29M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, IGT’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.20, compared to 0.80 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IGT, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 29, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 22, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 02, 2003 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.34 and a low estimate of $0.23, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.6 and $1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.25. EPS for the following year is $1.56, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.08 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.06B to a low estimate of $1.01B. As of the current estimate, International Game Technology PLC’s year-ago sales were $926.7M, an estimated increase of 11.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $11.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.1B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $955M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.09B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.4B and the low estimate is $4.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.