A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

The price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed at 5.41 in the last session, up 1.12% from day before closing price of $5.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1506333 shares were traded. KPTI reached its highest trading level at $5.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.23.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KPTI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

SVB Leerink Downgraded its Outperform to Mkt Perform on August 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $6.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 08 when Paulson Richard A. sold 3,479 shares for $5.23 per share. The transaction valued at 18,196 led to the insider holds 622,998 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 2,314 shares of KPTI for $10,367 on Aug 04. The President and CEO now owns 626,477 shares after completing the transaction at $4.48 per share. On Jul 08, another insider, Paulson Richard A., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,115 shares for $5.18 each. As a result, the insider received 10,948 and left with 628,791 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $14.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.61.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KPTI traded on average about 2.13M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.85M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 72.70M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 18.08M with a Short Ratio of 7.98, compared to 15.35M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 22.77% and a Short% of Float of 27.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.5 and a low estimate of $-0.81, while EPS last year was $-0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.44 and low estimates of $-0.7.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.8 and $-2.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.11. EPS for the following year is $-1.51, with 9 analysts recommending between $-0.82 and $-2.04.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $35.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.14M to a low estimate of $31.3M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $25.64M, an estimated increase of 38.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $39.23M, an increase of 52.10% over than the figure of $38.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $176.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143.92M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $160.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.82M, down -23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $195.96M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $238.77M and the low estimate is $162M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.