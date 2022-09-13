ACHR (Archer Aviation Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Archer Aviation Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.38, down -3.43% from its previous closing price of $3.50. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1815587 shares were traded. ACHR reached its highest trading level at $3.5350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2616.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ACHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.30 and its Current Ratio is at 15.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 27, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On April 28, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $7.

On April 11, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Deutsche Bank initiated its Buy rating on April 11, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Adcock Brett sold 100,000 shares for $4.51 per share. The transaction valued at 450,910 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Adcock Brett sold 100,000 shares of ACHR for $438,530 on Aug 03. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $4.39 per share. On Jul 29, another insider, Adcock Brett, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 52,910 shares for $4.07 each. As a result, the insider received 215,534 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACHR has reached a high of $10.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.6718, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1709.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ACHR traded 2.39M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.03M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 236.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 128.42M. Insiders hold about 16.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACHR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 13.67M with a Short Ratio of 4.94, compared to 10M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.77% and a Short% of Float of 10.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.24 and low estimates of $-0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.88 and $-1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-1.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.84 and $-1.32.