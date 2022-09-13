Ambarella Inc. (AMBA) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ: AMBA) closed the day trading at 69.48 down -2.32% from the previous closing price of $71.13. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1047390 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMBA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 01, 2022, Wells Fargo reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $205 to $175.

Stifel reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $230 to $190.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 17 when Schwarting Elizabeth M sold 113 shares for $67.03 per share. The transaction valued at 7,574 led to the insider holds 3,178 shares of the business.

Wang Feng-Ming sold 3,937 shares of AMBA for $260,866 on Jun 16. The CEO now owns 689,918 shares after completing the transaction at $66.26 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Ju Chi-Hong, who serves as the Sr. Vice President, Systems of the company, sold 1,340 shares for $66.26 each. As a result, the insider received 88,788 and left with 153,875 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMBA has reached a high of $227.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.05.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMBA traded about 605.88K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMBA traded about 1.35M shares per day. A total of 38.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.97M. Insiders hold about 5.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMBA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.55, compared to 1.39M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.58 and $1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.88, with 16 analysts recommending between $2.5 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMBA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $387M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $338M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $351.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $331.86M, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $431.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $486M and the low estimate is $399.41M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.