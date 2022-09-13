An average trading volume for Angi Inc. (ANGI) has been steady over the recent period.

The price of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI) closed at 3.83 in the last session, down -2.05% from day before closing price of $3.91. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1289330 shares were traded. ANGI reached its highest trading level at $4.0000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7500.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANGI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 06, 2021, Truist reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $16 to $14.

RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on August 06, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $15 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares for $5.19 per share. The transaction valued at 25,950 led to the insider holds 194,941 shares of the business.

Hicks Bowman Angela R. sold 5,000 shares of ANGI for $25,000 on Jul 18. The Director now owns 199,941 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Hicks Bowman Angela R., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider received 25,000 and left with 204,941 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANGI has reached a high of $14.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7782, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2204.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANGI traded on average about 1.31M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 502.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.12M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ANGI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.05, compared to 5.57M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 11.59%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.04 and a low estimate of $-0.07, while EPS last year was $-0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.04, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.15 and $-0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.2. EPS for the following year is $-0.12, with 8 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $489.76M. It ranges from a high estimate of $508.4M to a low estimate of $474.39M. As of the current estimate, Angi Inc.’s year-ago sales were $425.47M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $521.35M, an increase of 13.00% less than the figure of $15.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $537.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $502.48M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 13.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.28B and the low estimate is $2.11B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.