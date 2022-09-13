An average trading volume for Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) has been steady over the recent period.

After closing at $12.42 in the most recent trading day, Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) closed at 13.58, up 9.34%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1488349 shares were traded. EWTX reached its highest trading level at $14.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.30.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EWTX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 13, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On January 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on January 28, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 06 when MOORE JOHN R sold 4,730 shares for $10.91 per share. The transaction valued at 51,598 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

MOORE JOHN R sold 9,232 shares of EWTX for $85,921 on Aug 03. The General Counsel now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.31 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, MOORE JOHN R, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 1,046 shares for $8.54 each. As a result, the insider received 8,928 and left with 3,000 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWTX has reached a high of $22.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.19.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 228.26K shares per day over the past 3-months and 142.73k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.23M. Shares short for EWTX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.4M with a Short Ratio of 15.94, compared to 3.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.86% and a Short% of Float of 11.54%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.3 and a low estimate of $-0.36, while EPS last year was $-0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.37, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.26 and $-1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.42. EPS for the following year is $-1.87, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.62 and $-2.06.