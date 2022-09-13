An investigation into Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)’s technical aspects

After closing at $105.93 in the most recent trading day, Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) closed at 107.36, up 1.35%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1237466 shares were traded. CELH reached its highest trading level at $108.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $104.23.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CELH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $95.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 12, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $82 to $103.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Fieldly John sold 70,000 shares for $115.55 per share. The transaction valued at 8,088,710 led to the insider holds 311,619 shares of the business.

Kravitz Hal sold 5,000 shares of CELH for $550,000 on Aug 23. The Director now owns 21,797 shares after completing the transaction at $110.00 per share. On Aug 02, another insider, DESANTIS CARL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 96,501 shares for $103.43 each. As a result, the insider received 9,981,098 and left with 6,824,030 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Celsius’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 559.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 81.64. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 33.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELH has reached a high of $118.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 92.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.67M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.52M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 75.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.23M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CELH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.6M with a Short Ratio of 4.01, compared to 5.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.76% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was $0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.76 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.55.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $145.73M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $163.93M to a low estimate of $133.61M. As of the current estimate, Celsius Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $65.07M, an estimated increase of 123.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $159.48M, an increase of 68.00% less than the figure of $123.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $210.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $132.15M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $736.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $540.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $599.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.27M, up 90.60% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $865.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $688.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.