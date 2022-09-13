An investigation into OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN)’s technical aspects

The price of OpGen Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) closed at 0.43 in the last session, down -0.28% from day before closing price of $0.43. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0022 from its previous closing price. On the day, 889104 shares were traded. OPGN reached its highest trading level at $0.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4300.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OPGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on March 01, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $2.30.

On February 07, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $1 to $9.

On June 29, 2016, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $2.50.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on June 29, 2016, with a $2.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 26 when Bacher Johannes bought 25,000 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 21,250 led to the insider holds 60,000 shares of the business.

Bacher Johannes bought 10,000 shares of OPGN for $15,347 on Nov 19. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 35,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Schacht Oliver, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,960 and bolstered with 30,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPGN has reached a high of $3.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5318, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.7444.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OPGN traded on average about 284.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 151.5k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.05M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OPGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 893.55k with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 988.78k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.92% and a Short% of Float of 1.92%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.15, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.14, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.49 and $-0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.54. EPS for the following year is $-0.42, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.41 and $-0.43.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $950k. It ranges from a high estimate of $1M to a low estimate of $900k. As of the current estimate, OpGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.12M, an estimated decrease of -15.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.6M, an increase of 29.10% over than the figure of $-15.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.31M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $14.4M and the low estimate is $8.11M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 100.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.