An investigation into Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)’s technical aspects

The price of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed at 3.01 in the last session, down -11.73% from day before closing price of $3.41. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1971379 shares were traded. PRAX reached its highest trading level at $3.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9450.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PRAX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Mastrocola Lauren bought 3,000 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 5,775 led to the insider holds 31,391 shares of the business.

Nemiroff Alex bought 7,500 shares of PRAX for $12,225 on Jun 13. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 39,347 shares after completing the transaction at $1.63 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kelly Timothy Edwin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,650 and bolstered with 40,490 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $23.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5108, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.8197.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PRAX traded on average about 1.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 684.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.26M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.73M with a Short Ratio of 2.68, compared to 2.88M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.20% and a Short% of Float of 11.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.11 and a low estimate of $-1.54, while EPS last year was $-0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.84, with high estimates of $-0.47 and low estimates of $-1.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.37 and $-4.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.27. EPS for the following year is $-2.9, with 6 analysts recommending between $-1.23 and $-4.7.