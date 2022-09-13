An overall feel about Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Borr Drilling Limited’s stock clocked out at 4.40, up 5.26% from its previous closing price of $4.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1561684 shares were traded. BORR reached its highest trading level at $4.5092 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.2900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BORR’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BORR has reached a high of $6.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7090, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4930.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BORR traded 2.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.95M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 136.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 83.68M. Insiders hold about 4.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.70% stake in the company. Shares short for BORR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 7.31M with a Short Ratio of 3.29, compared to 4.34M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 7.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.26 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.23 and low estimates of $-0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1 and $-1 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BORR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $420.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $420.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $420.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $245.3M, up 71.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $585.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $585.8M and the low estimate is $585.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.